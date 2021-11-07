Kineko (KKO) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $42,511.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00083489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,592.60 or 1.00401623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.16 or 0.07266593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.