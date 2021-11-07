Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £1,725,300 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total transaction of £1,725,300 ($2,254,115.50).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Andrew William Shepherd sold 762 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total transaction of £2,057,400 ($2,688,006.27).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53).

LON BRK opened at GBX 2,690 ($35.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,491.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,324.03. The company has a market capitalization of £435.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,467 ($19.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

