Brian Small Purchases 15,000 Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.13. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

BOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

