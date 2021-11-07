Tadeu Marroco Purchases 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,544 ($33.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,623.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,709.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,473.50 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

BATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.