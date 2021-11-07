BitWhite 1-Day Volume Tops $209,082.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $158,702.07 and $209,082.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.