Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS.

NYSE HII traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $194.02. 300,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,169. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.