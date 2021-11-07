Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 1% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $62,293.36 or 1.00032694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.63 billion and $255.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00761430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 234,784 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

