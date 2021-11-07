Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 5,324,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,378. Paya has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paya stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Paya worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

