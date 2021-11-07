The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,742. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

