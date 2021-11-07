The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,742. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About The New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
