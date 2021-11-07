PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

