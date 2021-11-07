Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 60,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,366. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of -257.80 and a beta of 2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumulus Media stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumulus Media as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

