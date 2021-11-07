First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.60 EPS.

FSLR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. 2,649,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,579. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

