Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,808. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Builders FirstSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

