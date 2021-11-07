Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.76 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $68.92.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Builders FirstSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

