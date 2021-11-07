Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, hitting $496.33. The stock had a trading volume of 193,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.85 and a 200 day moving average of $471.86. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $5,291,960. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

