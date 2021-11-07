Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Chemed has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Shares of Chemed stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, hitting $496.33. The stock had a trading volume of 193,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.85 and a 200 day moving average of $471.86. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $5,291,960. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
