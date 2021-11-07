Permission Coin (ASK) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $265,715.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

