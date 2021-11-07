ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $18.58 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $18.58 million and $1.58 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00083933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.05 or 1.00664902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.00 or 0.07287499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022205 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 69,734,805 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.