Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

QLYS stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 755,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

