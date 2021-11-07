Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.
QLYS stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 755,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69.
In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
