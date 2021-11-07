Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 415,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.