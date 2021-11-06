Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,994 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

