Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,994 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
