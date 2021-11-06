PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

