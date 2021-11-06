Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $150.44 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $150.44 million and $8.91 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00250813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 150,923,234 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

