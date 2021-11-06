Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,290.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $26,290.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

