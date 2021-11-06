Pigeoncoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $26,290.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

