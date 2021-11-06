Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

CPLP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 298,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,710. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.