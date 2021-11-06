Cash Tech Trading Up 57.2% Over Last Week (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $129,162.59 and approximately $19,648.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00250813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

