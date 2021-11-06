SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Tops $15.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $64,858.92 and approximately $15.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00088609 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.