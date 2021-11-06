CorionX (CORX) Hits Market Cap of $216,851.51

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $216,851.51 and $192,114.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00250813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

