ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 29% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $3,242.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.88 or 1.00054627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00058540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.00764555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

