Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 544,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,192 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

