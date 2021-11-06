Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,686. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

