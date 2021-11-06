Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.800 EPS.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.65. 1,594,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

