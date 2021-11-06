Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 2,100,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,213. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

