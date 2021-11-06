Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.750-$0.800 EPS.

PLNT stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,608. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

