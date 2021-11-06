Automata Network Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $192.32 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

