NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 232,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

