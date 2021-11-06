Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is ($0.42). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($2.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

DAL traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,651,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,708. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

