Reviewing Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ) and Its Competitors

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bank of the James Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million $4.98 million 10.21 Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 14.65

Bank of the James Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors 2151 8873 7146 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Bank of the James Financial Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of the James Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.15% 0.84% Bank of the James Financial Group Competitors 28.51% 12.46% 1.27%

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group competitors beat Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

