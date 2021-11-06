Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Financial Review

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 27.60% 17.17% 1.71% Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.49% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northrim BanCorp and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 2.09 $32.89 million $5.11 9.24 Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.21 $18.60 million $2.01 13.05

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Territorial Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

