Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.02 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Polymath has a market cap of $520.09 million and $14.02 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.56 or 0.00321777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,698,803 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath's official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

