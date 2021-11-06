North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$2.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.