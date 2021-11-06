Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 872,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,814 shares of company stock worth $804,757. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

