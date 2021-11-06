AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $2.80. 420,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,449. AutoWeb has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Monday, November 1st.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

