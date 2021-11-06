88mph 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $482,008.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $482,008.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $70.18 or 0.00113251 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.