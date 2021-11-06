Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54,947.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $54,947.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00419364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,169.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,691,974 coins and its circulating supply is 38,991,974 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

