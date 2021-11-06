Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $90.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00414665 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.66 or 0.01027373 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,257,959,810 coins and its circulating supply is 11,966,492,657 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

