Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.890 EPS.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.35. 387,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

