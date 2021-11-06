Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

EVC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 1,230,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,831. The stock has a market cap of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,056. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entravision Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Entravision Communications worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.