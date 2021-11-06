PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Releases Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 2,348,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

