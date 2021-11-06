Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.92 million-$444.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.38 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. 184,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.